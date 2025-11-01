CCA NC MILITARY TOURNAMENT

The Onslow Bay chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina holds two fishing tournaments annually in May and October to honor our military. The “Billy Burch Wide Open” Military Appreciation Tournament was held on October 24-25, 2025.

Onslow Bay CCA is blessed to have great members and boat captains who donate their boats, fuel, tackle, and time to get our Veterans on the water and catch some fish. Their goal is for Veterans to merely show up and everything else is provided for the competition. Through the supportive military-friendly Onslow community, the Onslow Bay CCA Military Appreciation Tournaments continue to grow a network of generous donors who make the events possible.

CCA NC was founded in 1989 and is a community of conservationists and recreational anglers working to promote sound management of public trust marine and estuarine resources of North Carolina, and to protect those resources for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

Until the mid-20th century, healthy, thriving fisheries were still a source of sustenance, even survival, for many in coastal North Carolina. Throughout the 1960s and 70s, public fishing in the region was nationally renowned. From all corners of the state and across the country, anglers made the pilgrimage to our coastal waters to catch spot, striped bass, gray trout and other palatable species.

Southern flounder, a North Carolina staple, were everywhere. Fast forward 50 years. The river herring fishery has collapsed. The legendary spot runs are gone. Gray trout and croaker, once abundant in Pamlico Sound, have been decimated by shrimp trawls.

The public fishing seasons for striped bass and flounder have been drastically cut back due to declining stocks. The State of North Carolina is solely responsible for the policies that have led us to this moment.

We need your help. Your voice and your support can help ensure that outdated and inequitable policies are reformed, critical fish stocks are rebuilt, and our coastal fisheries are restored to health and abundance.

To learn more about our mission, membership in NC chapters, volunteering, and events, click on the QR code or call(919) 781-3474.