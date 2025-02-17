Central Florida Angler Bobby Lane Claims Victory at Bass Pro Tour Tournament

LEESBURG, FL — Rising from 10th place after Day One, Lakeland professional angler Bobby Lane outperformed his rivals to secure the championship at the Bass Pro Tour in Leesburg over the weekend.

With a 17-year career that includes a REDCREST title, Lane had yet to win a national tour event in his home state of Florida, despite coming close during the last visit to the Harris Chain of Lakes, where he finished second.

During the Championship Round at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Suzuki Marine Stage 2 Presented by YETI, competitors Matt Becker and Mark Davis set the bar high with over 30 pounds in the first period. Lane, fishing on the opposite end of Lake Apopka, faced challenges early on but utilized his extensive knowledge of Florida’s waterways to adapt.

By the end of the second period, Lane had caught six bass in just one hour, including a notable 5-8 and a 4-9, closing the gap between him and Davis. He took the lead for the first time 30 minutes into the final period, ultimately winning the tournament and a $150,000 prize.

For more on Bobby Lane’s victory, visit: https://majorleaguefishing.com/bass-pro-tour/bass-pro-tour-stage-2-day-4-post-game-2-16-2025/