Central Florida Anglers Finish Strong

Seminole Jr. Anglers Alumni Bobby Bakewell of Orlando and Joey Bloom from Winter Springs had strong finishes this past weekend competing in the MLF Toyota Series on Lake Eufaula in Alabama.

Bakewell and Bloom are Rookies on the Toyota Series Trail and both have had decent finishes in the prior events. Bakewell was in seventh place going into the final day and Bloom was 12th.

Lake Eufaula was fishing tough and when many of the local anglers were struggling to get bites, both Bakewell & Bloom were coming on strong. Bakewell caught a kicker on final day moving him way up the leaderboard catching over 17 pounds and finishing second place taking home $17,000.00 for his strong efforts.

Bloom had a strong finish as well moving into the top ten finishing in nineth place and taking $5,300.00 for his spot. Both were excited to have such great finishes fishing out of Florida as Alabama is a different world than what they are used to.

Both anglers are Alumni from the Seminole Jr. Anglers program of High School Fishing Club. The Seminole Jr. Angler program is strong at teaching and preparing these kids for the next step in competitive bass fishing. Their club is the current club of the year winning this honor back to back and four times in the last seven years as well. And also team of the year two out of the last five years.

Congrats to this fine program and to both Bobby and Joey for their great finishes! 240 anglers competed in this event and for them to come back to Florida with two top ten finishes over the local hammers that fished this event is just awesome!