CFL Pros Finish Strong In NY

Local Central Florida pro bass fisherman Garrett Rocamora and Tyler Woolcott take top 10 finishes in Plattsburg NY on Lake Champlain at the recent MLF Toyota Bass Series on Saturday June 24th. Rocamora who is from Lake Wales saved his best day for last as 20 plus pounds on the final day moved him up from middle of the pack (18th) to finish in 4th place and his best finish to date on the Toyota Series. Finishing the day just a little short of the leader at less than 2 pounds behind the winner. Angler Tyler Woolcott from Port Orange finished his day in 8th place just 1 pound behind Rocamora and falling one place form 7th to 8th. Tyler is well known to our Coastal Angler and The Angler Magazine family as he writes our “Pro’s Pointer” column every month and is on the current June issue cover of “The Angler” magazine along with his dog. Both anglers targeted spawning smallmouth bass as they were fat and aggressive this time of year. With the locals in this event finishing strong with 1st, 2ndand 3rd place finishes of final day their competition, making a top 10 against the other 200 plus anglers is quite a feat! Congrats to both anglers, with 2 more events in the Northern Toyota Series maybe this will be the year for either angler to qualify for the MLF Invitationals next year.