Charting A Course: What To Expect At The 2024 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®

MIAMI, FL – Get ready for the boating event of the year as the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® returns to South Florida for 2024. Prepare to immerse yourself in a sea of excitement as the show takes over six iconic locations throughout the city of Miami and Miami Beach for an exciting President’s Day weekend, kicking off Wednesday, February 14 and running through Sunday, February 18, 2024.

A collaborative effort between Informa Markets, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), the 2024 edition promises an extensive showcase of the latest boating products and experiences tailored for marine enthusiasts of all levels. Elevating the industry standard, the upcoming show proudly distinguishes itself as the first edition to derive 100% of its energy from renewable sources.

The Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® isn’t just an event; it’s a testament to the passion and innovation driving the boating industry. Our team has worked tirelessly year-round to bring this exciting journey to the heart of Miami and Miami Beach,” shared Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets, who produces the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. “This year, our show is offering attendees a blend of entertainment, marine know-how, innovation, and an exclusive look at what’s new in the realm of boating and yachting. We look forward to having guests back for another year of boating fun under the South Florida sun.”

Guests can get an up-close view of this year’s highly anticipated debuts presented by the world’s foremost boat manufacturers. The show will also showcase novel and thrilling superyacht exhibits, informative fishing seminars, marine sustainability education, a pavilion dedicated to marine accessories, and the much-anticipated return of the beloved Windward VIP Club, offering gourmet food and five-star amenities.

“Alongside Informa and IYBA, we’re proud to host the greatest boating event in the world, which attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually, generating significant economic impact for both the recreational boating industry and state of Florida,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “We look forward to bringing the best in boating and marine innovation to returning attendees and new customers to shop the largest collection of boat brands and marine businesses.”

The Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® draws visitors from approximately 35 countries worldwide to South Florida, generating an estimated $1.34 billion for the state annually. This mega-event injects multimillions into South Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry, welcoming the global community for an epic five-day holiday weekend.

“Historically, the show has delivered an unparalleled buyer experience, providing an immersive journey into the world of yachting and boating for enthusiasts and prospective owners,” said Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA). “This year, guests will have the opportunity to explore the most cutting-edge boat designs and innovations from leading manufacturers, along with inventory presented by industry-leading brokerages.”

The Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® returns offering numerous benefits for exhibitors and guests. Among the exciting components to be featured in the 2024 show, guests will be able to experience:

Iconic Locations

The 2024 marquee event will be across six locations throughout the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, including:

Miami Beach Convention Center will offer powerboats up to 49 feet, engine manufacturers, marine accessories, electronics, and retail pavilions.

will offer powerboats up to 49 feet, engine manufacturers, marine accessories, electronics, and retail pavilions. Herald Plaza will feature larger powerboats, motor yachts ranging from 50 feet to 125 feet in length, yacht tenders, engines, marine accessories, and retail pavilions.

will feature larger powerboats, motor yachts ranging from 50 feet to 125 feet in length, yacht tenders, engines, marine accessories, and retail pavilions. Venetian Marina will set the stage to test drive sea trial vessels while also highlighting boat and engine manufacturers.

will set the stage to test drive sea trial vessels while also highlighting boat and engine manufacturers. Museum Park Marina will provide an up-close look at the latest sailboats, catamarans, and sailing accessories.

will provide an up-close look at the latest sailboats, catamarans, and sailing accessories. Yacht Haven Grande Miami will showcase SuperYacht Miami with the largest and most luxurious yachts at the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. Access requires a SuperYacht Miami ticket or Windward VIP pass.

will showcase SuperYacht Miami with the largest and most luxurious yachts at the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. Access requires a SuperYacht Miami ticket or Windward VIP pass. Progressive® Boat Show Experience at Pride Park located directly outside the Miami Beach Convention Center, access to the Boat Show Experience is included with general admission to the show.

Exciting Experiences

The Progressive® Boat Show Experience at Pride Park is the ultimate boater’s destination, located directly outside the Miami Beach Convention Center. Access to the Boat Show Experience is included with general admission to the show. Guests can look forward to the following activations:

Nautical Ventures AquaZone – For thrill seekers and water lovers alike, the AquaZone is designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products.

– For thrill seekers and water lovers alike, the AquaZone is designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products. Fred’s Shed Interactive Learning Center – Have a boat or engine problem you couldn’t fix? Stop by and ask our tech expert about it at Fred’s Shed How-To Center. Featuring FREE tips, advice, and practical skills during daily seminars and demos that cover everything from getting started and operating your boat to service, maintenance, and more

– Have a boat or engine problem you couldn’t fix? Stop by and ask our tech expert about it at Fred’s Shed How-To Center. Featuring FREE tips, advice, and practical skills during daily seminars and demos that cover everything from getting started and operating your boat to service, maintenance, and more Educational Seminars – Enjoy interactive presentations and activations that will take place here during the show. Don’t miss Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics with Captain Don Dingman, who will demonstrate various fishing techniques while showcasing a wide variety of fish species. Each participant will get a free Hook the Future/Carolina Skiff custom rod and reel combo.

– Enjoy interactive presentations and activations that will take place here during the show. Don’t miss Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics with Captain Don Dingman, who will demonstrate various fishing techniques while showcasing a wide variety of fish species. Each participant will get a free Hook the Future/Carolina Skiff custom rod and reel combo. Culinary Experience – Explore a whirlwind of flavors at DBMIBS all while soaking in the extravagant views. The boat show will be offering world-class culinary experiences along with innovative cocktails provided by the show’s partners such as Stella Artois, Goslings, and Diageo (Tanqueray, Ketel One, Crown Royal).

Ticketing – General Admission and Prime Time Preview

Enjoy a One-Day, Two-Day, or Prime Time Preview access to the 2024 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®. Tickets include access to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Venetian Marina, One Herald Plaza, and Museum Park Marina.

Prime Time Preview tickets grant guests early access to the show, valid for any one show day Feb. 14 – Feb. 18. Access to the boats here at the show is at the discretion of the broker, dealer, and/or manufacturer. Children under the age of 6 are free if accompanied by an adult.

Children – General Admission One-Day Ticket : $16.50

: $16.50 Adult – General Admission One-Day Ticket : $43.00

: $43.00 Adult 2-Day Preview + General Admission Ticket : $98 (valid Wednesday – Sunday)

: $98 (valid Wednesday – Sunday) Adult 2-Day General Admission Ticket: $75.00 (valid only Thursday – Sunday)

(valid only Thursday – Sunday) Prime Time Preview One-Day Ticket: $64.00 (valid Wednesday – Sunday)

Active military and veterans receive complimentary general admission on Sunday, February 18t.

With six different locations offering uniquely curated experiences, a two-day ticket will provide the best opportunity to enjoy everything the boat show has to offer. Guests must purchase tickets online through the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show® website as there is no box office onsite.

Windward VIP Experience

Experience an exclusive luxury retreat within the show. Enjoy unparalleled views of the Miami Skyline, a premium open bar, and gourmet food. Guests can purchase Windward VIP Experience either at the Herald Plaza or the Miami Beach Convention Center. Individual tickets available for $350.00 or tickets can be purchased for access to both locations for $550.00.

The Windward VIP Experience includes:

One-Day Show Access + Water Taxi Access

Premium Open Bar & Food at Windward VIP Lounges

Douglas Elliman VIP Tote Bag

Access to SuperYacht Miami

Complimentary, One-Day General Admission to Art Wynwood, Miami’s primer winter arts celebration. More information can be found by visiting www.artwynwood.com.

SuperYacht Miami

SuperYacht Miami tickets provide access and complimentary water tender service to Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Showcasing an exclusive display of the largest and most luxurious yachts featured at the Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, SuperYacht Miami offers an opulent showcase that spotlights vessels ranging from 300 feet. Access to the vessels is not guaranteed and determined by the builder or brokerage.

General Admission SuperYacht Miami One-Day Ticket: $135.00

Prime Time Preview SuperYacht Miami One-Day Ticket: $160.00

To purchase tickets for the 2024 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, please visit: tickets.miamiboatshow.com.

Transportation

Enjoy the boat show from a different perspective and sail away on the water taxi to get to and from our different locations. Tickets for the water taxi are $10 or the day and are required to be pre-purchased before the show. Water Taxi’s Miami Boat Show route will begin an hour before the show starts and an hour after the show ends. The tickets are date-specific, and more information can be found here: watertaxi.com. Guests visiting from Orlando, Palm Beach, Boca Raton, or Aventura can hop on the Brightline and enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the show from Brightline’s Miami Central Station.

For additional transportation information and a full list of parking options, please visit: www.miamiboatshow.com/en/attend/parking.

Hotels

Visitors are encouraged to book hotel stays as early as possible. More information about booking hotels and additional show information is available on the show’s official website, www.miamiboatshow.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion, and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA)

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the leading trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry. NMMA member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, marine accessories and gear used by millions of boaters in North America. The association serves its members and their sales and service networks by improving the business environment for recreational boating including providing domestic and international sales and marketing opportunities, reducing unnecessary government regulation, decreasing the cost of doing business, and helping grow boating participation. As the largest producer of boat and sport shows in the U.S., NMMA connects the recreational boating industry with the boating consumer year-round. Learn more at www.nmma.org.

About the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA)

The International Yacht Brokers Association is the world’s largest yacht brokers association with members in over 40 countries. Our stated goal is to promote professionalism and cooperation in the yacht sales industry. We accomplish those goals through education, networking, and the removal of barriers to commerce. Visit www.iyba.org for more information.