Chasing Yellowfin Tuna

By: Jessica Hendrie

There is absolutely nothing that compares to the pure chaos of a yellowfin bite. One minute you are cruising along, sipping a cold drink and watching the horizon, and the next, the outriggers are popping and the reel is screaming like a banshee. Yellowfin tuna are basically the freight trains of the sea, and once they decide to head for the bottom, you better be ready for a workout. Every time I’ve been lucky enough to get into a school of these fish, the energy on the deck goes from zero to a hundred. You see the birds working or the water starting to “boil” as the tuna push bait to the surface, and your heart just starts hammering. The fight is legendary for a reason. They don’t just run, they dig in and use their massive bodies to stay deep. By the time you finally see that flashes of silver and yellow circling under the boat, your arms are usually like jelly, but the secondary wind you get when that fish hits the deck is better than any caffeine kick. The best part about catching yellowfin is that the party doesn’t stop when you hit the dock. If you are a fan of “catch, clean, cook,” this is the gold standard. While a lot of people go for the classic seared ahi with a bit of sesame and soy, I’m a huge fan of keeping it even simpler. Try dicing up some of that incredibly fresh loin for a quick poke bowl with avocado and some spicy mayo. It is light, fresh, and tastes like victory. If you have the grill fired up, a thick tuna steak with just a little bit of blackening seasoning is hard to beat. Just make sure you don’t overcook it, keep that center nice and pink. Whether you are sharing stories of the “one that got away” or digging into a plate of fresh sashimi with friends, yellowfin fishing is all about the thrill of the hunt and the amazing meals that follow. As always, Happy Fishing!