By Perry Hensley

Chattanooga Crappie Club Tournament # 9 registered thirteen (13) boats Sunday, February 9, 2025, out of Chester Frost Park. Weather conditions were a vast improvement over the last couple of competitions. Supposedly crappie follow patterns on regular basis. Several anglers noted that finding quality fish was a battle. Spring is around the corner, so rising water temps should produce a better bite.

Congrats to our tournament winners:

-First: Chris Sims – 7.93 lbs & Big Fish – 2.18 lbs.

-Second: Bobby & Tabatha Ramsey – 7.84 lbs.

-Third: Dusty Elrod & Brent Elliott – 7.83 lbs.

Chattanooga Crappie Club Classic Tournament will be held March 15th (Sat) & March 16th (Sun), 2025 at CFP. Eligible CCC members only.