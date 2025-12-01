Cheeca Lodge and Spa All American Backcountry Tournament Recap

The Cheeca Lodge and Spa All American Backcountry Tournament in Islamorada Florida kicked off on November 13th on the beach at Cheeca Lodge and Spa under stary skies with a light breeze. Anglers from all over the United States come to take part in this three-day backcountry event. This year three U.S. Military veterans were hosted to fish in this prestigious tournament.

The tournament uses a unique format to backcountry fishing. Five species of fish including Tarpon, Redfish, Permit, Bonefish and Snook that can be caught on three different types of tackle; bait, spin, and fly are all awarded points for the teams and individual anglers. Only 5 of each species can be counted for points each day with bonus points awarded for releasing three or more species. Anglers can fish alone or as a team of two anglers per boat. In total 153 fish were released, with 15 on fly rod, 29 on artificial tackle, and 109 using bait. The winning anglers were awarded amazing photographs from Tim Rahn Photography.

Grand Champion angler Jason Rubenstein from Bellaire Texas, fishing with captain Jack Given from Islamorada, FL released all five species the first day, amassing 1370 points. He released 3 species on the second day, for a two-day total of 2070 points. He was awarded an additional 2070 in bonus points for releasing all 5 species for a grand total of 4,140 points. Using bait Jason released one permit, 1 bonefish, 1 tarpon, 6 snook, and 4 redfish along with 4 redfish on artificial tackle. Jason also received the most outstanding catch award for an IGFA Fantasy Slam, 5 species in one day.

Runner up angler Jeffrey Parrish from Buffalo NY released three species for a total of 3488 points. Captain Dave Denkart led his angler to 9 snook and 10 redfish on artificial tackle along with one bonefish on bait. Jeffrey’s 19 fish on artificial won him the Artificial Division Champion Angler award as well.

Captain Eric Hersted, fishing with Brian McCullis from Steamboat Springs, CO along with Paul McCullis of Castle Rock, CO took home Team Grand Champion Awards with a team total of 4830 points. The team released 2 bonefish, 13 snook and 19 redfish all on bait. They were awarded 3220 points plus 1610 bonus points for catching three different species. Brian took home the Bait Division Grand Champion Angler with 20 of those releases.

South Florida residents US Army Specialist Chad Golliher (Ret.) and US Army Captain Kevin Decker (Ret.) fished with Captain Mike Makowski. The team released 1 tarpon, 6 snook and 9 redfish on bait plus 1 redfish on artificial. The team totaled 1520 points over the two days with 760 bonus points for a total of 2280 points. The team was awarded Team Runner Up Trophies.

Jim Bokor Jr, from Buffalo NY, fishing with captain Richard Black released 7 fish on fly. He was awarded the Fly Division Championship with 1 tarpon, 1 snook and 5 redfish all caught on the flyrod. Best Photo Award went to Alan Bongiovanni and captain Steve Thomas with a photo of a snook in the morning sun that made the snook look golden.

The awards party served dinner like only Cheeca Lodge can create. “This is a very special event with Cheeca Lodge and Spa bringing veterans to the Keys to fish every year,” said General Manager Bill Coteron. “Our commitment to this tournament and our veterans is heartfelt. We hope you will join us next year to fish this great event.” Proceeds from the tournament benefit Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education, and advocacy. To see what is happening at Cheeca Lodge and Spa visit www.Cheeca.com.