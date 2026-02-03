Cherokee Lake Tournament Results

By Perry Hensley and Matt Xenos

What a day and what a turnout from both the anglers and the fish. Cherokee is alive and healthy. The weights on today were up from usual with 4 teams posting weights over 9 lbs with 7 fish. Most anglers reported catching their fish in open water suspended. However, some teams caught fish on brush and on docks. So needless to say, you could catch good fish in a lot of different ways. That always makes for a fun tournament.

The team that was able to finish on top of the day in 1st Place was the team of Matt Xenos & Joel Nash with a 7 fish bag weighing 10.16 Lbs. Congrats men on the win!

Winning the George Hamby Painting Big Fish Pot with a monster slab weighing 2.32 Lbs was the team of Wally Porter and Aaron Porter. Huge slab guys congrats.

Finishing in 2nd Place with another impressive bag was the Larue Isom! Weighing in a sack of fish at 9.90 Lbs. Great job sir!

In the number 3 hole in 3rd Place was the team of Michael Wilson and Russ Thompson with a bag of 9.64 Lbs. Wonderful job guys!

Our Roll the dice giveaways at each event continue to grow and we continue to give away more and more free stuff.

Winning the ACC Crappie Stix Reels was the team of Louis Gibson and George Cooke.

Winning the ACC Crappie Stix Hats was the teams of Perry Hensley/JD Dyer and Ronnie Everitt.

Winning the BoneHead Tackle Baits was Ty Coffelt.

Congrats to all the anglers who participated in the event and way to go to all the winners. Our next tournament will be held on Chickamauga on Dec 20th out of Harrison Bay State Park boat ramp.