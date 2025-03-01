Choosing the Right Guide

By: Capt. Terry Fisher

I enjoy providing informative boating and fishing seminars and remember years ago hiring fishing guides to take me fishing to put me on the fish only to find that I was not allowed to do anything more than sit on the boat and/or in a ‘fighting’ chair, only to have a Captain or 1st Mate hand me a rod after the fish was on. To my dismay and only after I had a few ‘cranks’ on the reel, the equipment was taken away from me by the 1st Mate or a crew member so they could land and gaff the fish. That was many years ago. I was so disappointed in paying for that type of trip that I committed to myself, that if I ever had an opportunity to be a professional guide that none of my clients would have to endure that same disappointing experience. To the contrary; All or my clients get to experience the “Smell of Victory” or “The Agony of Defeat”, when they charter with me. Catch it or lose it!

Ironically, I still hear the horror stories of fishing guides that do not allow their clients to make their own presentations (casts) so as to enjoy the experience of fishing. However, I do understand some of this justification, especially for inshore fishing, as the clients have a tendency to cast into the mangroves, docks, etc. which require the guide to dislodge or re-tie the line and hook as a result which I do all the time on my own! People expect to experience catching their own fish from start of finish, and all of my clients do.

One of my best clients, and now good friend, Mike Aden from Wyoming who now lives in Bokeelia, FL when not traveling fishing or hunting. Mike is a professional, ‘Western’ fishing guide and BIG TIME, BIG GAME HUNTER’ in Wyoming and world-wide. Mike has been featured on my tarpon photos and banners on and off for years. He was the one that alerted me that a few local, SW Florida fishing guides do not allow clients to make their own presentations when fishing. Mike was forced to hire a couple of fishing guides in my absence, to take him and his lady, my friend Linda, fishing when I was unavailable. I was appalled, especially with his credentials.

Moreover, many fishing guides want to keep clients, whom want to learn to fish, in the dark and not share effective and proven fishing techniques, locations or what to look for in regards to estuary make up. In my opinion, they think ‘in the box’, as if they have a right to keep you out of the fishery that they want to control or own. This brings me to my point. As a ‘Captain for Hire’ on other vessels inshore/offshore, I have dedicated myself to teaching anglers to improve and become good fishermen and fisher-ladies on their own, by showing them first hand on my vessel or theirs, the techniques that are guaranteed to locate and catch fish. SW Florida is one of the most desirable, bigger and faster growing locations on the planet. Take advantage of it and be sure that you hire a fishing or boating guide that has your best interest at heart.

Springtime brings out the best in people and fish. The warmer water temperatures and higher tides is a game changer. The fish are less lethargic and more aggressive! Artificial presentations include soft plastics, topwater, swim and twitch baits. Shrimps, pilchards, pinfish and threadfins are the more effective live or cut baits. Migratory species such as spanish mackerel, kingfish, tarpon may open up the fishery, making it worthwhile to target in the passes and off of the outer island beaches.

Sheepshead are both inshore and offshore. Larger ones may remain inshore through March and then move offshore to wrecks and reefs as their winter spawning period subsides. The larger seatrouts should be on the grass flats throughout the month in three to five feet of water, and shrimp will be their bait of choice.

Look for the redfish action to pick up as the baits move inshore and the tides increase to allow access under mangroves to other morsels for them to eat as well as seek protection the islands offer. Snook, mangrove snapper will be in the theater!

Offshore reefs, rubble and wrecks will accommodate grouper, snapper, and other migratory species. The good news during the spring months that waters from 30-100 ft. will produce as opposed to the long offshore 40-50 mile summer runs.