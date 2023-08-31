Classic Time – 2023 Jolly Gator Bass Series Official Classic Results

Jolly Gator Bass Series

Official Classic Results 2023

With a packed house at Jolly Gator Fish Camp Bar & Grill the crowd gathered early to find a spot to see the crowning of the 2023 Classic Champions! With record breaking heat over 98 degrees in the shade we knew the bass bite and keeping them alive once caught, was going to be a challenge. When the teams of anglers started arriving at the 3pm weigh-in everyone was feeling the heat. The horrific air and water temps took a toll on both the anglers and their day’s catch. 13 teams qualified for this year’s Classic event and 12 teams competed for cash and prizes valued at over $9,000. The race for “Team of the Year Points Leader” was as close as ever and won on the last Tuesday evening by the team of Anthony Courtney and Sean Cunningham walking away with over $700 bucks for their efforts and some great gear donated by our presenting sponsor American Tackle in Oviedo. The prize for “Big Bass” of the season was won by Colton Hayes with his huge 9.33 river monster caught early in the season earning him $450 bucks, Colton and his partner Lauren Jowers also won $200 for the lightest weight on a 5 bass limit at a minimum 12” in length at 4.10 lbs.

Mother nature plays a big part in summertime events with these high temperatures. We do our very best to keep these bass alive and release them to fight another day. Congratulations go to Zach Temperly and Lee Redick for winning this year’s Jolly Gator Bass Series Classic.

Top 5 teams:

1st 17.75 lbs. – Zach Temperly and Lee Redick

2nd 17.69 lbs. – Anthony Courtney and Sean Cunning Ham

3rd 13.47 lbs. – Steve Courtney and Steve Lester

4th 12.84 lbs. – Paul Martin and Bobby Wills

5th 11.84 lbs. – Jim Brogdon and Travis Owens

Big Bass:

1st Big Bass of the Day 6.53 lbs. – Zach Temperly and Lee Redick

2nd Big Bass of the Day 4.73 lbs. – Jim Brogdon and Travis Owens