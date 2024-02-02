Club Florida is on Top of the High School Bass Trails

High School Bass fishing clubs are continuing to grow all throughout the state of Florida. Now more than three hundred clubs and more than 800 anglers fish tournaments in our state and the numbers are growing. To actually win one of these events has become more and more difficult because of the great young anglers fishing with the new trend in using today’s available electronics.

Right here in our Greater Orlando area the hot pair of anglers from “Club Florida’s” team of Tommy Rust and Dylan Quilatan has won 2 of these events back-to-back. As all anglers know luck sometimes is a part of the winner’s secret like catching a 6-pound giant bass only 5 minutes before weigh-in time – culling a 14-ounce squeaker in your 5 bass bag limit. Not so for this pair of young anglers. The pair won the recent Bass Nation High School event in December on the famed Lake Okeechobee with a 5 bass bag limit weighing 20.42 pounds, anchored by the “Big Bass” of the day at more than 7 lbs. Most recently Rust and Quilatan fished the MLF Bass Series High School tournament on the Harris Chain of Lakes catching a record setting 5 bass limit of 29 pounds plus!. This giant bag was over 8 lbs. heavier than the next best of 240 College Teams weighing in the 3 days of championship. Luck, maybe a little, but these Florida team anglers work hard on doing what it takes to get bites and then catch them and put them in the boat.

After speaking with Troy Bennett, the club director and coach for the Seminole Junior Anglers here in Seminole County, he mentioned that this pair of anglers fished with them 2 seasons ago and he would have loved to have the pair fishing with his club this year. He said they are strong anglers and are excited for them. The Seminole Jr. Anglers have a great track record as well, their club has been honored as winning club of the year back-to-back the last 2 years in a row, which to date has never been done. They also have to their credit 3 Team of the Year awards in the past 7 years with the team of brothers Davis and Bryce DiMauro winning the honored title in back-to-back years. To date this has not been repeated. Bryce started his freshman this past fall at Bryan College in Dalton Tennessee, getting a Full- Ride scholarship from their bass fishing team program. Congrats to these young anglers for their dedication and hard work efforts. Keep it up and good things will happen!