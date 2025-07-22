Coastal Angler And The Angler Mag’s Barramundi Tourney

 

Thanks Osceola Outback Adventures for all the fun! All anglers caught fish! Some caught 10+ barramundi. One angler landed 19 fish!

Special thanks to Logan Wright for cleaning the fish for the party and helping our folks.

Pond three had the most action but the 7,000 fish in there are smaller. Ken Vollbrecht with Houston Galveston Upper Coast Edition showed everyone the bigger fish were in pond two – congrats on your big win!

Mike fished hard scoring a 5+ pounder early, then Brandon bumped him – with 30 minutes left Mike retook second!

First Place: Ken Vollbrecth (Houston Edition) 7.80 lbs

 

Second Place: Mike Loughran (Special Guest @FishLikeMike ) 6.24 lbs
Third Placce: Brandon Shoaf (Volusia Edition) 5.58 lbs
Brad and Kristie Hardy (Sumter /Polk County Edition) had a lot of nice catches
Captain Michael Okruhlik and family from Knockin Tail Lures joined us for the fun!
On again off again rain couldn’t stop Cary Cruthfield (Northcentral FL Edition) from fishing. He caught so many fish!
Charlie McCullough (CAM National Sales) and Logan Wright
Joe Woody / Great Smoky Mountains Edition sure stayed busy even in the rain.
Joey Roberts (Panama City / Forgotten Coast Edition) caught a ton of nice ones!
Even the Webmaster (Ryan Clapper) caught four nice ones!
Kenny Vollbrecth (Houston Edition) left with the hardware! Congrats Kenny!
