Coastal Angler And The Angler Mag’s Barramundi Tourney

Thanks Osceola Outback Adventures for all the fun! All anglers caught fish! Some caught 10+ barramundi. One angler landed 19 fish!

Special thanks to Logan Wright for cleaning the fish for the party and helping our folks.

Pond three had the most action but the 7,000 fish in there are smaller. Ken Vollbrecht with Houston Galveston Upper Coast Edition showed everyone the bigger fish were in pond two – congrats on your big win!

Mike fished hard scoring a 5+ pounder early, then Brandon bumped him – with 30 minutes left Mike retook second!