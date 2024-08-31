By: Mike Hammond

Shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, some of my coworkers and I were sent to Fort Myers Beach to assist with recovery efforts. I anxiously looked out the window to see how the Getaway Marina had fared in the storm. Lee County Parks & Recreation partnered with Kayak Excursions and the marina to host a cleanup 11 days before Ian’s landfall. I didn’t recognize the marina as we passed by on the bus. The buildings and boats were gone. On our return to the mainland, I looked again, and this time I saw someone tying down brightly colored kayaks on a trailer. It was the owner of Kayak Excursions, Stefan Keunzel, securing his scattered fleet.

It’s hard to believe this was almost two years ago. Since then, Getaway and Excursions Marina have rebuilt the docks, opened for business and hosted several marine debris cleanups. During the first few cleanups in Pelican Bay, there was no problem finding debris and filling the dumpster. As the efforts continued, volunteers had to work harder to uncover trash. Pelican Bay is again a beautiful spot for a relaxing paddle, fishing and watching the sunset.

Keep Lee County Beautiful Inc. is organizing many International Coastal Cleanup events throughout Lee County on Sept. 21. Kayak Excursions and Marina, the Getaway Marina and Calusa Blueway are partnering to be a cleanup location at Pelican Bay. I have consistently said helping with these cleanups is one of the best ways to meet other paddlers. Anyone interested in giving a hand should check Keep Lee County Beautiful’s website and social media for registration. We’d love to have you paddle with us.

Parking and launching fees are waived for the International Coastal Cleanup. Normally there is a $10 parking fee to park at the Getaway Marina. Visitors who are renting kayaks from Kayak Excursions can park for free at the Excursions Marina which borders the Getaway Marina. If you have your own kayak or SUP, park at Getaway Marina and use the launch. You will have to pay the $10 parking fee and $5 launch fee. The floating paddle craft launch is well-designed and easy to use.

From Pelican Bay, it is a short paddle to the eastern end of Bunche Beach. Paddlers can also navigate under the Hurricane Pass bridge into Hurricane Bay and follow the Calusa Blueway south into Hell Peckney Bay. It is easy to get disoriented in Hell Peckney. A good navigational app is very helpful to have while in that area. There are plenty of fish and protection from the wind within Pelican Bay, if you would like an easy trip. For the non-anglers, there are often dolphins at the mouth of the bay when the tide is right, eagles, ospreys, and pelicans can be seen in the trees or soaring overhead, and there are really pretty sunrises and sunsets. It’s a great place to paddle, relax and enjoy Southwest Florida.

For those seeking more adventure, Kayak Excursions at Pelican Bay is participating in the Calusa Blueway Challenge. Go to: https://www.visitfortmyers.com/CalusaBluewayChallenge for more information and to start earning points today!