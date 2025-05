caught this Think 40 inches give or take Cobia in Big bend area of Florida Keaton-Aucilla.

Caught this beauty fishing out the big bend area of Florida. Keaton-Echofina around structures. Absolutely a fun fight. Love this time of the year when the Cobia are migrating. You can scout for them and if it’s too windy or choppy, you can always jig off the bottom or put a pin fish under a popping cork. Both are very effective.