caught this 40 in Cobia in Big Bend area Echofina Florida.

Went out of the Big Bend area Echofina Fl on April the 14 to scout for migrating Cobia! And got one. The water was very churned due to all the rain. Started out with a live pin fish under a four Horsemen popping cork, and then went to a fish bites 6 inch grub and it took it. A great fight and was 40 inches. Absolutely love this time of the year scouting for them!

