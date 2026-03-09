Cocodrie, Louisiana: A Kayak Angler’s Topwater Paradise

By Cam Staff

After watching the wind for the perfect window, a trip down Hwy 90 to Cocodrie delivered exactly what we came for — explosive redfish action from the seat of a kayak.

Launching from Coco Marina, we didn’t have to paddle far before hearing that unmistakable topwater blow-up. Working grass lines and marsh cuts with plugs like the Super Spook Jr., we watched redfish crush baits in inches of water, proving once again that they’ll hammer a surface lure with reckless abandon.

From slot reds to a 32-inch marsh brute, the action never slowed. In Cocodrie, long paddles aren’t required — just a good tide, a steady retrieve, and a willingness to hold on tight.

Kayak fishing paradise? Absolutely.