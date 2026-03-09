Cocodrie, Louisiana: A Kayak Angler’s Topwater Paradise

By Cam Staff

After watching the wind for the perfect window, a trip down Hwy 90 to Cocodrie delivered exactly what we came for — explosive redfish action from the seat of a kayak.

Launching from Coco Marina, we didn’t have to paddle far before hearing that unmistakable topwater blow-up. Working grass lines and marsh cuts with plugs like the Super Spook Jr., we watched redfish crush baits in inches of water, proving once again that they’ll hammer a surface lure with reckless abandon.

From slot reds to a 32-inch marsh brute, the action never slowed. In Cocodrie, long paddles aren’t required — just a good tide, a steady retrieve, and a willingness to hold on tight.

Kayak fishing paradise? Absolutely.

The fishing, shrimping and crabbing village of Cocodrie is located where LA Highway 56 abruptly ends deep in the heart of Louisiana’s fabled saltwater marsh. Mention the word Cocodrie to any saltwater fish-chasing Louisiana native and you’ll likely get that faraway look of desire that comes from knowing that even in a marsh habitat as massive as Louisiana—this is one very special place to go fishing.

 

Fishing Magazine, Coastal Angler & The Angler Magazine is your leading source for freshwater fishing and saltwater fishing videos, fishing photos, saltwater fishing.