Cody’s 5 pound bass

caught this 5.13 Largemouth Bass in Edwardsburg, Michigan.

Cody is 14 years old finishing up 8th grade this year. Fishing is his passion, growing up in the great lakes region and his grandpa lives on a lakefront property he started fishing when he was 4 years old. We live in Edwardsburg, Michigan and a friend owns property that used to be a quarry until they hit an underground spring. There is now a large spring fed pond on our buddy's private property which has been stocked with bass, bluegill, sunfish, and possibly some other species of freshwater fish. The pond was stocked for a few years now so the fish population has has increased over the years. Cody was fishing the pond using a baitcaster with lews speed spool rigged up with a green chatterbait when he reeled in a monster 5.13 lb largemouth bass. This is the biggest recorded fish caught from this pond to date. the fish was weighed, and photographed then it was released back into the pond. (we did not measure the length).