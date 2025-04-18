Cohos in Fontana?

B y Capt. James McManus

So spring is finally here. If TVA will ever stop raising and lowering Fontana, the fish will hit the banks and it will be several months of really good spot action. It has been amazing to see all the bait that’s in the lake. There was a small, late shad die off, but everywhere you look it’s school after school of both threadfins and bluebacks.

If NCWRC is dead set against stocking stripers, I wish they would consider an alternative. Just watched a documentary on the invasion of species into the Great Lakes. When alewives found their way into the lakes they (like the bluebacks) disrupted the perch and walleye populations. Michigan, unlike NC, tried a unique solution and stocked coho salmon and, in the process, created one of the healthiest and most successful fisheries in the country. The economic impact saved businesses and communities all around the lakes.

Fontana has become a one trick pony with spotted bass being the dominate species. There are some trout. bream and smallies, but 95 percent of your catch is going to be spots. Whatever, if anything, is ever stocked here it will be a forever endeavor. As long as bluebacks are here with no help from other species like stripers (or cohos…think about that for a moment), anything that spawns in a river system will only fuel and feed the bluebacks; gone are the walleye and white bass natural reproductive cycles.

I have said before I will quit whining about the inaction of NC but I guess I lied. In the meantime, enjoy our spots, they are awfully fun to catch and eat and thank God for our beautiful lake.

Later, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus owns 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day on the water at (828) 421-8125