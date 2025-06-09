Colorful Bull Mahi for Teenager Colton Lester

caught this 3.3 feet, approximately 13-15lbs Dolphinfish-Mahi Mahi in 110 feet, east of 8A reef, Port Canaveral.

Colton Lester caught this beautiful bull dolphinfish on May 19th in approx. 110 feet of water East of Port Canaveral fishing with Capt. Tom Hook on his 23' Center Console…It ate a naked Ballyhoo skipped through broken weedlines at 6 knots.

Colton used a Shimano baitrunner 4500 spooled with 30lb hi-visibility Spider Wire braided fishing line with a 20' topshot of 40LB Berkely Big Game Monofilament to bring the fish boatside!

Later that evening, Colton cleaned the fish and made Mahi Ceviche for the crew as we cleaned the boat and the rest of our catch! 2 Nice Little Tunnys and another Mahi. Looking forward to fishing with Colton again soon!