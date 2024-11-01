Comfort First

By: Mike Hammond

My American Canoe Association instructors and former Boy Scout leaders probably would not be happy with this statement. We all know “Safety first” when paddling, but comfort should also be given a lot of consideration. Especially when paddling with newbies and children. One of the quickest ways to turn potential paddlers away from the sport is to be dismissive of their comfort. A PFD or seat back not adjusted correctly, sun in the face and bug bites can make all the difference between a fond or miserable memory of the day.

I often hear the best PFD is the one you wear. I agree with this in most situations. The point is that PFDs are useless if not worn no matter how “good” they are, and people do not want to wear something uncomfortable. If you are buying a new PFD for yourself or your child, take the time to make paddling motions. If there is any rubbing or discomfort with “air paddling,” try to adjust the PFD straps to see if you get a better fit.

Even minor rubbing while at the store can become very irritating after paddling for a while on the water. If you can’t get comfortable with the PFD, try another. Try all the appropriate life jackets you can to find the best fit. Many of my SUP friends wear inflatable belt PFDs to help eliminate overheating. Inflatable PFDs can be a great option if you understand their limitations and how they work.

For one of our young summer camp kids on a short paddle, seatbacks may not be a big issue. For adults on a paddle of any distance, a properly adjusted seatback is crucial for comfort. Some of the kayak seats available are more comfortable than my office chair. I wish I had one now. If you are outfitting your boat, find what works for you.

If renting or borrowing a boat, take the time to adjust the seat to make it as comfortable as possible before leaving shore. If you or someone in your group finds themselves in a rental kayak with a faulty seat, ask for another. Trying to paddle while in mid sit-up position is not fun and can become painful.

My children would tell me they did not need to bring their hats and sunglasses but would be happy to ask for mine after we were on the water. It became mandatory they bring their own “just in case.” This saved me from getting headaches from squinting into the sun after giving up my sun protection.

It’s hard to convince people that paddling is wonderful while they’re being devoured by a swarm of mosquitos or no-see-ums. Some of my favorite places (mangrove tunnels) and times (sunrise and sunset) to paddle are also the favorites for biting bugs. Having a repellant that works and can be shared will make the paddle much more enjoyable. Sharing repellent at the launch can make you a hero when the no-see-ums show up.

There are many other considerations for comfort. Clothing, size of gear, distance of paddle, snacks… Just remember safety first, but keeping yourself and other paddlers comfortable will have everyone wanting to get out on the water for another paddle.