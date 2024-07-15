Congress Wades into Atlantic Red Snapper

On July 11, one day ahead of the single-day South Atlantic red snapper season on Friday, July 12, 19 members of Congress signed a letter to NOAA urging commonsense management of the red snapper stock. The letter, addressed to NOAA Administrator Richard Spinrad, cited NOAA’s own data that shows record snapper abundance and urged NOAA to reconsider the shortened season, to work with the states and the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and other stakeholders “to establish a commonsense approach to managing the red snapper stock.”

The letter also requested a written response from Spinrad no later than 5 p.m. on July 17.

Read the full letter to NOAA here.