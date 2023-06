Please congratulate Bill Proulx with a new Connecticut state record Summer Flounder. It weighed in at 15.3 pounds, at 32 5/8 inches long with a girth of 26 1/4 inches. It surpasses the previous record caught by Michael Maffucci of 14lb 13.76 oz and 31.5 inches back in 2019. Awesome fish!

If you catch a big one in Connecticut – we have a simple and easy way to submit your trophy – learn more at https://portal.ct.gov/…/Gener…/Trophy-Fish-Award-Program