Cool Weather… Hot Fishing

By Capt. Cefus McRae, Nuts & Bolts of Fishing Series

Some of the biggest fish I’ve ever caught came to the boat on very cold days. Now that I think about it, virtually every fish mount (mostly fiberglass replicas) I have on the wall was caught on a day that I at least was wearing a long sleeved shirt. Coincidence? Not really.

Since fish are cold-blooded critters, their metabolism is largely dictated by their environment. Hot water doesn’t hold as much dissolved oxygen as cooler water does. So when the water cools down, they tend to get friskier. Just about every angler will tell you the best fishing is in the spring and the fall. And that’s when the water is cool.

My personal best striper is over 30 pounds. It was caught on an overcast day with the air temps in the mid-40’s. The water was somewhere in the 60’s. And it was two days before Thanksgiving. In reality, I had just pitched a lively blueback herring out on a flat line, and the reel backlashed. While I was fumbling to clear the tangle, the striper took the bait. And yes, it was a little chaotic getting the fish in the boat. I wound up hand-lining the last 15 yards of line or so.

As the reservoirs begin to undergo their wintertime change, we’ll start to see bait fish piling up in the backs of creeks as well as open water areas. Seagulls and loons will be great fish-finders for patient anglers. Just like tuna or dolphin fishing on the ocean…if you find the birds, the big fish won’t be far away.

As fall changes over to winter, bait tends to get scarce, and that means fish are quicker to react to almost any meal that comes along. It also means artificials will work well too. Typically you’ll work a soft plastic a little quicker than a live bait. And soft plastics like Project-X Saucertails or the Triple Threat combo will draw a reaction strike that puts a big bend in your rod and a huge smile on your face.

As the water cools down, soft plastics bumped along the bottom with the current will do a great job of putting fish in the boat. In the creeks, look for deep holes and pockets where the water temperature is a bit more consistent. Fish will congregate in these slightly warmer deep spots and when you find this kind of a honey hole, the fishing can be spectacular.

Tight Lines and Calm Seas

Capt. Cefus McRae