Cosby Area Reopened as Park Completes Major Culvert Replacement

Visitors should plan for single lane closures on Cosby Entrance Road through June

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park has reopened the Cosby Area following the construction of a new culvert under Cosby Entrance Road.

The road opened today as the park completed this stage of the Cosby Entrance Road rehabilitation. Single lane closures will be in place on the Cosby Entrance Road through June. Visitors should plan for potential delays.

The park replaced two 14-foot culverts at Rock Creek that were in poor condition with a new, 25-foot culvert. This will allow for better water flow and decrease any buildup of debris in an area that has seen significant floods. The culvert has an open bottom that allows for aquatic species passage along the natural creek bottom.

The full road rehabilitation will include the following:

Milling and paving of the road and the picnic area and trailhead parking lots

Addition of two new handicap accessible parking spaces

Ditch and shoulder improvements

New road signs

Replacement of the Rock Creek culvert

The rehabilitation is expected to be completed in June. The project was funded by recreation fee revenue as well as funding from the Federal Lands Transportation Program.

The Cosby Campground and Picnic Area are currently closed and will open when operational capacity allows.

Please refer to the park’s Current Conditions webpage for the latest information on road conditions throughout the park.