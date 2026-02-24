Costa Rica’s West Coast: World-Class Sailfish & Marlin Action

Herradura Bay, Los Sueños Marina – If landing a Pacific sailfish or trophy marlin is on your bucket list, Costa Rica’s west coast delivers. The waters off Los Sueños are among the top big game fishing destinations in the world, known for high numbers of Pacific sailfish and consistent shots at blue, black, and striped marlin.

Just minutes from the dock, calm Pacific waters put anglers on productive offshore grounds fast. It doesn’t take long for the action to heat up—explosive sailfish strikes, multiple hookups, and acrobatic aerial displays are common. Dorado (mahi-mahi) add to the mix, and encounters with 700+ pound blue marlin are always a possibility, making every trip unforgettable.

Back at Los Sueños Marina, the experience continues with dockside fish cleaning and waterfront dining in Marina Village. Beyond the fishing, Costa Rica offers zip-lining, whitewater rafting, ATV tours, national parks, and incredible wildlife viewing—perfect for anglers traveling with family.

Getting there is easy: fly into San José International Airport and take a scenic one-hour drive to Los Sueños Resort & Marina, a premier destination featuring a 200-slip marina, luxury accommodations, rainforest views, and championship golf.

For anglers seeking sailfish, marlin, dorado, and nonstop offshore action, Costa Rica’s Pacific coast stands in a league of its own.