Crabmeat Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms.

Ingredients:

1 cup crabmeat

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, chopped

4 tablespoons parmesan cheese

2 large portobello mushroom caps, or 10 white mushrooms caps

Nonstick cooking spray

1/4 teaspoon old bay

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Combine the crabmeat, cream cheese, parsley, green onions and parmesan cheese. Season with Old Bay, salt and pepper to taste. Stuff the mushroom caps with the mixture. Spray the tops with nonstick spray to help them brown. Transfer to the oven and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the filling is hot and melted. Serve as a main dish or side to fish or steak. Enjoy!