Craig Williams Sets New All-Tackle World Record with 14-Pound Oyster Pompano

On May 4, 2024, Craig Williams was fishing in Point Samson, Australia, when he landed an impressive 6.74-kilogram (14-pound, 14-ounce) oyster pompano. This remarkable catch has earned Craig the IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. The record-breaking pompano was enticed by a crab fly and was brought in after a brief fight. After weighing the fish on his certified scale, Craig safely released it back into the water. This new record surpasses Craig’s previous record for the species by 8 ounces.