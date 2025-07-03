By Perry Hensley and Bob Ramsey

The Chattanooga Crappie Club Fish Fry was held on Saturday, June 7, 2025. A big time was had by all in attendance…lots of laughter, jokes, ribbin’ & fish tales told. Mouth waterin’ deep fried crappie with all the fixins was an angler’s delight…oh, the nanner puddin’ was scrumptious too.

Hats off to Tabatha & Bobby Ramsey and Mike Johnston for their hard work making the event an overwhelming success! Special thanks to Tommy Johnston for assisting with the arrangements

Have a fun and safe summer. See everyone at the CCC September tournament!