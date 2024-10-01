Crappie Line?

By Perry Hensley

Whether it is braid, mono, flouro or copolymer, your line matters! In this article I will give you my thoughts and opinions on the lines I choose for several different techniques when fishing for crappie.

As you already know certain factors play a role in what line to use in each of those techniques we apply to crappie fishing as with the conditions that we have been given for that day. So here are my go-to’s when I am chasing those southern slabs of Tennessee:

Number 1 – I try many techniques when chasing those slabs, and one of my favorite ways is known as dock shooting. With dock shooting I typically use a 4-6 lb. high vis mono, be it the Mr. Crappie brand, Vicious or the Crappie Maxx brand (Bass Pro Shops Version). The reason for the high vis line is simple enough to understand, because when fishing docks in the fall or winter months you will not always feel that thump, but instead the crappie will hit the jig on the fall. As you know his happens especially when using a light jig head, as I do, such as the 1/32-ounce head. You will need to be a line watcher and when the line twitches set the hook. Easy!

Number two would be braid and I use this when I’m casting to those open water fish using a hair jig or a 2.8 paddle tail swimbait. The awesome sensitivity that you get with braid paired with (in my case) the ACC Crappie Stix is a must in my opinion for getting the best thump for your buck. The next reason I use braid in this technique is because braid (having no stretch) its better at getting a sufficient hook set in deep water.

Number Three would be fluorocarbon. When fishing tight in brush in a clear water situation this is a must as well seeing how the fluorocarbon disappears and this fools those hard to catch clear water fish. If you are in a lake known for clear water most of the year, it’s best to know those crappie may live deep. As I referenced in the above paragraph, you will need a braided line with a fluorocarbon leader for that adequate hook set.

Finally, although I’m not a fan of the copolymer line on the market nowadays, it does, however, have its application in the techniques of tightlining minnows over brush or other structure/cover, as well as the slip float method.

As always, I hope that my insights help you all, and remember, these are opinions and applications that I use to put crappie in the boat and I hope it helps you anglers out there.

The most important thing in all of this is that you get up off of that couch and go out and make those memories on the water with that fishing buddy, or those loved ones of yours, enjoying all our father God has given us!

Tight Lines

Perry Hensley Sr.