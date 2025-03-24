Croc vs. Gator

A crocodile and an alligator were seen battling on a sidewalk in Everglades National Park on Wednesday, March 19, as park-goers watched nearby. This footage captured by Taylor Bonachea shows the two reptiles snapping, biting, and hissing at each other outside the Shark Valley Observation Tower in south Florida on Wednesday. Bonachea said that they appeared to be fighting over a basking spot. The crocodile and alligator can be seen walking towards the bushes at the end of the footage. “The alligator goes into the water and leaves the immediate vicinity in defeat, and the croc gets her nice sunny spot to bask in the sun,” Bonachea told Storyful. According to the US Geological Survey website, south Florida is the only place in the world where the American crocodile and American alligator can be found together in the wild.