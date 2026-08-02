Crystal Coast – August 2026

August can be a great month for Crystal Coast Fishing. It can also be tough, because of bathtub temperature water. For me, I am fishing earlier and later times, or I am hyper focused on incoming or top of the high tide early falling cycles. Spanish and blues will typically push up into inlets in August on the incoming tides into pinch points or up against bars where they can easily be targeted by the anglers’ choice methods. For me and my clients, it is casting .-1oz jigs. Another excellent producer of top quality Spanish is live bait. Live bait spanish rigs and 5-7” mullet or pogies in the 3-5” range fished near the AR’s or near jetties can produce citation sized epic eats on light tackle. In primary bluefish concentrations, large topwater plugs rigged with inline single hooks. Redfish are better in shrimp present areas, early morning or late afternoon. But tide can typically be key. Incoming or early falling can provide your best opportunities. If you are in the middle of the day or lower tide cycles, fish three outside points, troughs or ledges with light rigged Carolina rigs or heavier 4/0 jig heads tipped with live shrimp, cut chunks of mullet, pogies or any other seasonal baitfish. Redfish aren’t picky…they live 30-50 years because they are hardy eaters. Early or late day topwater fishing near prominent underwater grass edges can produce epic speckled trout eats, although don’t expect double digit numbers. It is more a quality over quantity event. What I really start getting geared up for is World class Trophy Redfish Season.

This large breeder class Redfish begin moving in the sounds and rivers for their yearly spawn in July and typically fire up with the first big moon in August.This fishery will produce frequent citation class fish from 40-52 inches. The traditional method of soaking bait or newer more contemporary styles can produce daily trophies and bucket list fish. “Corkin” an artificial under a popping cork, topwaters, 3/4oz spoons or purpose built spinner baits produce phenomenal results from August to early October yearly. Fun fact, NC boasts 21 of the world’s IGFA Redfish records..that is more than any other state. So get out there and get your personal best! A great way to learn this fishery is to go with a reputable fishing guide that specializes in the fishery and go on a learning charter with them. They will appreciate the opportunity to share this amazing world class fishery with you. Capt Joe Tunstall helped start Carolina Traditions in 2012, the business became more of a specialized full time guide service around 2016. Specializing in world class sightfishing opportunities with light tackle and fly along the Crystal Coast. Born and raised in Carteret County his family has been in the tidewater region since the mid 1600’s and his Great Grandfather was one of the first registered fishing and hunting guides along the Pamlico River. Capt. Joe runs most of his charters out of Cape Pointe Marina on Harkers Island, the shortest run to the famous waters of Cape Lookout Shoals where he began fishing its dangerous edges over 35 years ago. Feel free to reach out for a charter or local knowledge.