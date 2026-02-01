CRYSTAL COAST – Feb 2026

After all the excitement of the Holidays have worn off and Anglersvof The Crystal Coast settle into mid-Winter conditions, most can just expect blistery cold days and water temps that can make fishing very challenging with species being slow and lethargic. For those that yearn to find that exciting bite there are still some great options! Let’s talk about the How, When & Where to find and catch mid-Winter fish.

As the inshore water temps drop below the 58 degree mark the usual suspects of Drum, Trout and others will be a bit harder to find and catch. Anglers can venture offshore during this time of year to get into great action and delicious eats of Black Seabass, Vermilion Snapper, Trigger fish and other various bottom fish! Warmer columns of water can be found over offshore reefs as close as 25 miles out. Bottom fishing on a nice day can produce a bounty of these great fish.

Search for reefs that hold rocky structures or a live bottom. Learning to read your fish finder and sonar is a huge advantage in the bottom fishing game! Most of these species will be very dominant once you find water depths from 70ft to 130ft.

Gear and tackle for bottom fishing can be pretty simple so try not to go overboard with your preparation. A medium to heavy stout rod paired with a 5k to 6k reel will do the trick! Use 30-40lb braided line with 30lb leader for your bottom rigs. A traditional “Chicken Rig” is a dual hook rig that is perfect for bottom fishing, just make sure you follow all NOAA fishing rules and regulations and use the proper hooks as well as specific species size regulations.

Offshore bottom fishing during mid-Winter can be a very rewarding and exciting experience, especially for the palate! Always make sure you pay close attention to your safety gear on board as well as your current weather conditions. This will make for a successful trip every time and, as always, feel free to contact us with any questions!

Best of luck and Happy Fishing.