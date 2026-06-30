Crystal Coast – july 2026

Fishing along North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, including the waters surrounding Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, and Morehead City, offers a true paradise for boaters. Whether you are an experienced boater or new to coastal fishing, the region provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy time on the water with family and friends while pursuing a variety of fish.

During July, water temperatures throughout the beaches, bays, and sounds typically reach 80 degrees or higher. These warm conditions attract a variety of fish, including Spanish Mackerel, King Mackerel, and Bluefish. Anglers may also encounter Cobia or even small schools of Dolphin (mahimahi) moving close to shore, adding excitement to any fishing trip. The area features numerous public boat ramps that provide convenient access to nearby fishing.

Grounds, including handicap-accessible amenities. Recommended Trolling Equipment for Spanish Mackerel, King Mackerel, and Bluefish include #1 Trolling Planers Clark Spoons (sizes 0 and 00) or SquidNation Spoons with ball-bearing swivels, Silver and gold colored Spoons consistently catch these fish 1- to 5-ounce trolling weights, and Small birdrig teasers with approximately 4-foot leaders.

For most nearshore trolling situations, 20- to 30-pound rod and reel combinations are ideal. These setups perform well along the beachfront and within the inlets. Leaders should generally be 20 to 25 feet in length and constructed from 20- to 30-pound clear monofilament line.

Trolling speeds typically range from 5 to 7 knots, depending on water clarity, weather conditions, and cloud cover. While underway, anglers should watch for schools of baitfish such as glass minnows, diving birds, current breaks, and underwater structure near artificial reefs marked on GPS charts (e.g., Artificial Reef 315). These are signs that predator fish such as Spanish Mackerel are feeding in the area which can significantly improve your success rates. Captain Ralph Mason has been a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain for more than 22 years and is the owner/operator of 6 Knot Fishing Charters LLC in Morehead City, North Carolina. With decades of experience fishing the waters of North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, he is passionate about sharing his knowledge and love of fishing with anglers of all ages and skill levels. Captain Ralph and his crew take pride in creating an educational and enjoyable fishing experience. Guests are encouraged to participate in every aspect of the day’s fishing activities aboard the Southern Breeze, a 34-foot Buddy Harris sport fishing boat.