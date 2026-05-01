Crystal Coast – May 2026

By now the Anglers of the Crystal Coast of NC are super excited that Spring fishing is in full swing! Cool spring water temps and warmer weather brings back the comfort of ocean activities as well as some delicious species that show up in our waters. Let’s talk about the how, where and when of these great species. One of the most anticipated fish in mid-April to early May is the Atlantic Bonito (not to be confused with false albacore). These fish come to our local reefs to spawn and feed and can be found within a few miles right off the beach. Amazing fighters on light tackle and can be caught in many traditional ways including trolling, casting jigs and live baiting. A fantastic eating fish that mimics a mild Tuna can be delicious no matter what the preparation. Sashimi Poke bowls being the go to!

May also is the start of Cobia season in nearshore conditions. A huge fighting fish reaching common weights of 40 to 80lbs! Another delicious table fare fish. May brings the best season for all types of fishing up and down the coast. From Sea mullets on the beach to Mahi Mahi offshore. Whether you are on a boat or spending your day on a local pier you are sure to find some great action and good eats for your family! Be sure to always prepare with quality gear and tackle in case you lock on to the “big one”! A standard 4000 spinning reel with a medium heavy action rod combo will handle all the species during this season, also, always use a fresh spool of quality 30lb test braided line. You can find the best brands and selection at most tackle and fishing stores such as EJW outdoors in Morehead City NC, they will be sure to set you in the right direction. Always feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns or to book a great fishing trip for your Family.

Thank you and best Fishes!