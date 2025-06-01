Crystal Coast Fishing Forecast -June 2025

With the rising water temps in May, we are starting to see more baitfish around. Come June, there will be bountiful amounts of bait, so get your cast nets ready! Spanish Mackerel and Bluefish will continue to congregate the area in large numbers. Trolling spoons behind planers or trolling weights will be the move. If you do happen to see busting fish, casting 5/8oz or 3/4oz metal jigs will put some smiles on faces.

Inshore, Red Drum are usually more cooperative for me. Catching fresh shad (menhaden), finger mullets, or live shrimp is a great way to start the day. Putting those baits under a popping cork or Carolina rig will earn some bites when hard or soft plastics aren’t getting the job done.

The Atlantic Bonito normally leave the area by June, but keep your eyes peeled for a bait ball or sea turtle. Very often a cobia or two will be nearby! Good luck and tight lines.

Matt Paylor

Sound-N-Sea Charters

Soundnsea.com

252-241-2604