Crystal Coast Fishing Forecast

We’ve had an unusually cold winter here, but it’s finally warming up. Water temps have hit 60 degrees, as they usually do this time of year, and it’s still climbing. The nearshore fishing will continue to heat up in April, and by May it should be in full swing. May will present excellent opportunities to target Red drum, Bluefish, Atlantic Bonito, and Spanish mackerel. My favorite areas to target reds will be the backwaters, especially oyster beds lingering near marsh areas. Atlantic Bonito and Spanish will be just off the beach.

With our south facing coast, any North wind should provide comfortable conditions to get into the ocean, even on smaller vessels. Look for birds, busting fish, and nearshore reefs. Speckled trout is closed, but there will be plenty of Grey trout (weakfish) both inside and outside of the inlet. 1-2oz metal jigs work great for the Grey trout and Bonito. If they’re being picky with the jigs, live bait such as finger mullet or small menhaden work great. As for the Spanish, trolling Clark spoons and mackerel trees on #1 planers is a tried and true method. When the Spanish are feeding at the surface, smaller 5/8 or 3/4 oz jigs with a fast retrieve will be effective and extremely fun.

Good luck and tight lines!

Matt Paylor

Sound-N-Sea Charters

