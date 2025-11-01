CRYSTAL COAST – November 2025

A s the sun starts to set earlier and the warm days start to sneak away, most visitors to the Crystal Coast are already missing and longing for the warm days of Summer. However, for a select group of diehard anglers this is the time they anticipate and look forward to all year, Winter fishing on the Crystal Coast of North Carolina!

As the water temperatures drop and the cool winter air soaks in the area, it brings in many sought after species in big numbers. Let’s talk about these exciting species with the where, when, and how to catch them!

One of the greatest places to fish and highly anticipated by boaters and surf anglers is the Cape Lookout Rock Jetty, a beautiful scenic location near the Cape Lookout Light House. The Rock Jetty extends from the beach 2500 feet to the tip of the core banks. During the cold winter months this is your ticket to limits of Trout, Red Drum, Black Drum, Sheepshead and even the showing of Tautogs! Fishing the Jetty by boat can be as easy as casting a fresh shrimp or your favorite paddle tail from 20 yards out using medium light action rods and reels. Choosing your depth of water along the Jetty can determine the species you desire. In the shallows near the beach you can get your share of Trout and Red Drum, while moving to the mid-section of the rocks in about 8-12 ft of water can bring home limits of big black drum and Sheepshead! Another fun option is surf fishing the Jetty by truck or on foot, taking the ferry there for a fun day. Either way, fishing the Cape Rock Jetty is a sure win for Winter anglers.

The Beaches of the Crystal Coast will also provide some great action on late season Spanish and King Mackerel, while fishing the inlet or turning basin can provide delicious Sea mullet, Puffers, and Grey Trout. For the more adventurous Anglers, November is the perfect month to head offshore and chase that citation Wahoo, Tuna, Sail fish or spend the day tugging on delicious bottom fish such as Black Sea bass, Vermillion Snapper, Grouper and Trigger fish from the deep. You want to be in 70 to 130 ft of water using cut squid on a “Chicken Rig“.

With a bit of determination and some quality cold weather gear you can be sure to fill your freezers up. I hope everyone gets their fun November Winter fishing in with some great catches. We are always here to help with any questions you feel that can add to your success! We look forward to hearing from all of you.

Until next time, Best Fishes!

CAPTAIN WINKLEMAN

