I caught this 21 inches Cutthroat Trout in Utah.

It was one of those relentless , no bite days. For hours. Brutal! I tried nearly everything I could think of. Finally just for a chuckle, i tied on a tiny fly to fish for bluegill. Figured something is better than nothing. What would you know? Less than a foot away I saw the fish hit and my adrenaline went through the roof.