D.A. Sea Wins 2025 Chub Cay Invitational

D.A. Sea, a 65 Paul Mann run by Capt. Mark Stephens, won this year’s Chub Cay Invitational Tournament. The members-only event was held last month. D.A. Sea released four blue marlin to take home first-place honors. The Invitational is hosted by the popular Chub Cay Resort & Marina Club, located at the southern tip of the Berry Islands in the Bahamas.

A total of nine blue marlin were released by the fleet, along with one white marlin and nine sailfish. Solonian was the second-place boat with two blues on its scorecard. Capt. Trey O’Connell is on the flying bridge of the 92-foot Viking.

Marshall Line came in third place overall with a mixed back of one blue marlin, one white marlin and two sailfish. Capt. Lee Hill skippers the 65 Weaver.

Miss Jillian recorded the only gamefish of the event, a 12.2-pound wahoo. There were no female or junior anglers competing this year.

“This was a members-only tournament following the Chub Cay Classic and Chub Cay Open, which are public events,” says Tournament Director Robert “Fly” Navarro. “The camaraderie was incredible, people had a great time and the resort and Fly Zone Fishing are looking forward to what 2026 will bring.”

The dates for next year’s slate of tournaments is set. The Chub Cay Classic kicks off the action starting March 12-14, 2026. The Cub Cay Open will be held March 26-28, followed by the Chub Cay Invitational on April 9-11, 2026. For additional information about the resort and its amenities, please visit: www.chubcay.com