Damascus Trout Days

Register now for September 12-14, 2025!

NEW in 2025! Join us in Damascus, Virginia for two new trout fishing tournaments hosted by the Town of Damascus, April 11-13 and September 12-14, 2025. Trout Days will be held on the portions of Laurel Creek and Beaverdam Creek within town limits and will be limited to 200 registered anglers each.

Registration is now open for Trout Days, September 12-14. Sign up soon to reserve your spot! Entry is $100 per person. Trout Days is a catch-and-release tournament, single hook, artificial lures only. A current Virginia freshwater fishing license is required and state regulations apply. A stocking is scheduled prior to the event and 200 of the stocked trout will be tagged. The fishing tournament is open from 7am Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

Awards will be determined by a trout tag lottery on Sunday after the tournament. Each trout tag collected equals one entry; the more tagged trout you catch, the more chances to win! Prizes include cash awards of up to $1,000 each, plus a mix of gear, guided trips, and other sponsored items. Also included is a separate raffle for all participants on Saturday evening.

All Trout Days proceeds go toward supporting the Town of Damascus in long-term recovery efforts from the impacts of Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

More about Fishing in Damascus

A fishing destination in its own right, Damascus, Virginia sits at the confluence of Whitetop Laurel, Tennessee Laurel, and Beaverdam Creeks. These streams form Laurel Creek for a short distance and then join the South Fork of the Holston River, just outside of town limits, and flow into South Holston Lake a few miles downstream. Fishing options around Damascus cover a wide range, from roadside to remote. Just upstream of Damascus lies one of Virginia’s greatest wild trout streams, Whitetop Laurel Creek.

For more information visit www.visitdamascus.org/trout-days.html