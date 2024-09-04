Daniel Caricaburu-Lundin Sets IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for Tiger Muskellunge

On May 20, 2024, Daniel Caricaburu-Lundin made headlines by landing a 45.28 inch tiger muskellunge at Ackley Lake, Montana, USA. This catch earned him the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. Casting a Click-Bait “Koke Glide,” Daniel enticed the muskie and landed it after a brief but intense fight. He measured the fish with his official IGFA Measuring Device before safely releasing it.