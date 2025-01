Brazil’s Xingu River, famous for its aggressive fish, witnessed a historic moment on July 15, 2024. Ian-Arthur De Sulocki, IGFA Representative and Ambassador, hooked a 77-centimeter trahira while working a streamer fly. The fish tore through the water before Ian skillfully brought it in, smashing the IGFA All-Tackle Length Fly World Record for the species. After a quick measure on his IGFA Measuring Device, Ian released the record-breaking fish back into its jungle waters home.