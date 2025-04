Derek Merricks made a remarkable catch while fishing on Buggs Island Lake, Virginia, landing a stunning 16.54-inch black crappie. This impressive fish ties the IGFA All-Tackle Length World Record for the species. Using a live minnow as bait, Derek was thrilled when the record-breaking fish took the line. After measuring the catch with his official IGFA Measuring Device, he successfully released the fish back into the water.