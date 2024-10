Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone and their families who have been devastated by the flooding in our region caused by Hurricane Helene.

The Angler Magazine Great Smoky Mountains and the Upstate has an outreach throughout Western North Carolina, East Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. If you are worried about friends and family and have not been able to reach them, visit our Facebook page and post their names and addresses and and perhaps we can help you find them.