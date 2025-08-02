Dog Days Slabs

By Perry Hensley

It’s hot and muggy! And those crappies can be tough to catch, right? Well we are going to go over with you some proven tactics to help you catch those crappie during the Dog Days of Summer.

The first method would be the old tried and true method of fishing with minnows. Be it using the Slip Float Method or just tightlining minnows, the first thing to find (and it shouldn’t take long) is bait. Most lakes will have loads of shad/bait schools all over the lake, especially here in the south.

One you have established where the bait is and you have chosen a technique, now it’s time to find a pinpointed location. In my opinion you will need to find some structure under some type of cover or in shade (crappie love shade). Do not rule out shooting docks with artificial baits. Whether its actual shooting docks or dropping a minnow alongside a dock, both have proven to be effective.

Another location would be bridges. Bridges have both structure and cover/shade and a lot of angler night fish under bridges using lights, which will attract the bait, which in turn attracts the slabs (and other fish) to your exact location, so be prepared to catch a catfish, drum, white bass and/or blue gill ! Crappie will choose to hang, in most cases, on the backside of the bridge columns on the current break side, so choose your anchor point accordingly.

Whatever method/technique you choose to fish, or the area you choose, it is important to know also where your thermocline lies in your lake to maximize your attempts to catch a boat load of those finicky summertime slabs.

The absolute best advice that I could give would be to get off that couch and get out there with those you love and make some memories as you enjoy all that our God has given us, and as always, may God bless each of you!

Tightlines,

Perry Hensley Sr.