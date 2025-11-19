Dometic Celebrates Multiple Wins at Metstrade 2025 with Two DAME Category Awards and a Special Mention

Amsterdam, Netherlands – November 18, 2025

Global outdoor-technology leader Dometic has secured two category wins and a Special Mention at this year’s prestigious DAME Innovation Awards. Presented at Metstrade, these accolades recognize the company’s leadership in advancing innovation, design and functionality across the leisure-marine sector.

Among the category-winning products are:

• CSX “ColdMachine” Refrigeration System: Recognized in the Onboard Facilities, Comfort & Entertainment category, this new range of all-in-one refrigeration units is designed for simplified installation and efficient cooling across a variety of vessel sizes.

• DG3 Gyro: Honored in the Propulsion & Dynamics category, the DG3 is an active gyroscopic stabilizer engineered to deliver rapid spin-up, precise motion control and reduced maintenance requirements for enhanced onboard stability.

Alongside its category winners, Dometic also received a Special Mention at the DAME Awards for:

• Sanitation Wall Holding Tank Series with VacuMAX Technology Recognized in the Onboard Facilities, Comfort & Entertainment category for its modular, wall-mounted design that reduces space requirements and material use, while VacuMAX variants significantly cut water consumption and support quieter, more efficient operation.

“Winning two DAME Design Awards and receiving a Special Mention is a tremendous recognition of the exceptional creativity and cross-discipline collaboration our global marine team delivers every day,” said Eric Fetchko, President, Marine Segment, Dometic. “This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of our people across the organization.” “These honors reinforce our vision to elevate the overall boating experience by delivering integrated systems that are compact, sustainable and smarter by design, ultimately giving boaters more comfort, efficiency and confidence on the water.”

