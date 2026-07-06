Dometic Premier Film Reveals the Innovation Behind Award-Winning DG3 Technology

Litchfield, IL. USA (June 29, 2026)

Dometic today premiered “The Voyage,” a new documentary-style film chronicling the development of its award-winning DG3 Gyrostabilizer. Featuring engineers, designers, and innovators at Dometic Marine, the film provides a behind-the-scenes look at how Dometic challenged conventional gyro technology to deliver significantly faster spin-up times, 40% lower power consumption, and broader accessibility for recreational boaters.

With their ability to counteract wave motion and reduce side-to-side boat roll by as much as 95%, gyrostabilizers have the power to make recreational boating more comfortable and enjoyable whether fishing, cruising, or relaxing on the anchor.

With its new DG3, Dometic set out to overcome common obstacles to gyro ownership, delivering industry-leading spin-up and spin-down times, greatly reduced energy consumption, electric actuators with active precession for faster response and better performance, and maintenance-free design.

The technology behind Dometic’s DG3 is so groundbreaking, it won both an NMMA Innovation Award at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show and the Dame Design Award at METS Trade 2025 in Amsterdam.

This new film shares how the Dometic Marine team overcame engineering and design challenges throughout DG3’s development. It also explains the “why” — how Dometic designers and engineers set out to make the benefits of gyro stabilizing technology accessible to more boats and boaters around the world.

The Voyage was filmed and produced in and around Dometic Marine’s design and manufacturing center in Vancouver, Canada — where many of the company’s award-winning boating products were designed, manufactured, and tested in one of the industry’s most advanced facilities.

“We recognized early on that we needed outside-the-box thinking and bold adaptations of our core technologies to truly take gyro performance to a “Whole New Level,” said Dometic Marine Segment President Eric Fetchko. “For DG3 to be truly revolutionary in terms of spin-up time, power consumption, ride-smoothing performance, and durability, we had to achieve things that had never been done. This film takes the audience into our design room, factory floor and testing facilities as we create what will be the first of many gyro systems in the future,” added Fetchko.

The Voyage is available for viewing in both full-length and shortened versions on Dometic’s YouTube Channel at The Voyage: The story behind the Gyro Stabilizer. Dometic is also providing the video to authorized dealers, installers, boat building partners, and other industry stakeholders to use in their facilities and at boat shows and events worldwide.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global outdoor technology company dedicated to making mobile living easy. Leveraging our core expertise in cooling, heating, power and electronics, mobility, and space optimization, we enable more people to connect with nature and enjoy a greater sense of freedom outdoors. We do this by designing smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design. Millions of people worldwide use our solutions while camping or exploring nature in RVs, boats, and cars. Our portfolio includes installed products for land vehicles and boats, as well as standalone solutions for outdoor enthusiasts.

We employ approximately 7,000 people globally and sell our products in more than 100 countries. In 2025, we reported net sales of SEK 21 billion (USD 2.3 billion) and are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.