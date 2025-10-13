Dometic’s New CSX Series “Coldmachine” Wins an NMMA Innovation Award at 2025 IBEX Show

Litchfield IL – October 7, 2025 Dometic kicked off the 2025 International Boatbuilding Exposition and Conference in winning style, earning a National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Innovation Award for its new CSX Series “Coldmachine” self-contained refrigeration system.

At an awards ceremony during the 2025 IBEX show’s opening industry breakfast, the Dometic CSX Series was named the winner in the Mechanical Systems Category. Overall, 12 innovation awards were presented across a range of categories, selected by judges after closely evaluating 112 total entries.

NMMA Innovation Awards are judged by a panel of top marine journalists from Boating Writers International (BWI), who evaluate new products based on their technical innovation, practicality, and positive impact on the boating industry and boating enthusiasts.

Said BWI judge Ryan Gullang, “ice bags beware — with its compact footprint, sleek design, and minimal environmental impact, the Dometic CSX turns any space into a cooled compartment.”

This innovative new product turns any pre-insulated galley compartment, storage locker or fish box into an energy efficient refrigerator/freezer compartment to keep food, beverages, or the day’s catch icy cold in real-world marine conditions.

Engineered to accommodate storage volumes from 60L up to 400L, the CSX Series’ fully integrated design combines a high-efficiency compressor, fan-cooled evaporator, and digital temperature control in one space-saving unit. It is available in refrigerator and deep-freeze versions to accommodate the needs of different boats and boating lifestyles.

This new solution uses up to 15% less power than similar, previous models and operates using Dometic’s low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant, making it a future-compliant and more sustainable option for today’s technology laden boats.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the judging panel and to accept this award in front of all of our friends and business partners in the boating industry,” said Eric Fetchko, Dometic Marine Segment President. “This award truly belongs to the many talented people who play a role in engineering, designing, and building our innovative products. We are looking forward to sharing it our entire team when we get back home,” added Fetchko.

