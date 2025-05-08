Douglas Lake Results

By Matt Xenos and Perry Hensley

Well… the tournament could be summarized with one word: “WIND!”

Douglas fished tough today for a lot of anglers with the high sustained winds and even higher gusts. We had 13 boats participate in the event and brave the weather. The fish were found mostly in open water by our anglers and were caught on a variety of baits. The colors that seemed to be mentioned the most were silver and chartreuse and white and chartreuse.

The winning team for the day was Joel Nash and Skeeter Hayes with a bag of 12.31 lbs. Second place with a bag of 11.16 Lbs was Matt Xenos. Third place with a bag of 11.03 Lbs was Scott Bunch and Neal Alvis. Awesome bags of fish gentlemen!

Speaking of awesome fish, Perry Hensley and JD Dyer weighed in a big fish weighing 2.56 Lbs!! That fish secured them the Sniper Marine LLC big fish pot and they also took home the ACC Crappie Stix roll the dice rods. Good haul for those two.

Winning the Litewire Hooks box of jig heads was the team of Toby Cameron and Jacob Cameron.

Ryan and Ty Coffelt won the Knife Shop gift certificate.

Thank you to all the anglers who participated and congrats to everyone. Our next event will be the Classic on Ft Loudon. Hard to believe it’s already the end of the season.